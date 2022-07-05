Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.15.

Honeywell International stock opened at $175.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.18 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.