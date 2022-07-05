Exane Derivatives Purchases 2,503 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

TIP opened at $115.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.54. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

