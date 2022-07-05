Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 128,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after buying an additional 85,514 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 699,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,765,000 after acquiring an additional 25,768 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.