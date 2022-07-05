Physicians Financial Services Inc. Boosts Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $242.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.51. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.46.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.