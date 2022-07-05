Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Grows Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,858 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,029,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in FedEx by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,148,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $295,463,000 after buying an additional 323,340 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its stake in FedEx by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after buying an additional 298,865 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,326,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $294.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $312.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.10.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $223.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $302.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.