Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.5% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

Shares of CSCO opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.83. The stock has a market cap of $176.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.