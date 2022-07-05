Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 74 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,296 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $228.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $219.31 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.89.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

