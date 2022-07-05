James Investment Research Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 652.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Ameren by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Ameren by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEE opened at $92.19 on Tuesday. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $79.98 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.90.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

AEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.43.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

