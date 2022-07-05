4,782 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Bought by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,782 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 311,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,936,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $454,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 21,912 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 114.3% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,360,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.97 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.09.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

