Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049,041 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,150,000. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,888,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,087,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,109,000 after acquiring an additional 848,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.36.

BX stock opened at $92.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.41 and its 200 day moving average is $115.68.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.93%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 97,625 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $6,105,467.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,480,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,288,969.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 496,021 shares worth $26,404,820. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.