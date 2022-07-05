James Investment Research Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

KRE stock opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $78.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.73.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

