CVA Family Office LLC Buys 310 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,279,000 after acquiring an additional 407,039 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,331,000 after purchasing an additional 143,649 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,809,000 after buying an additional 221,439 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $687,551,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,907,000 after buying an additional 155,201 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $155.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $170.18.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

