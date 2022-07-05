Wright Investors Service Inc. Trims Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,871,515,000 after purchasing an additional 115,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,235,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,538,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,543 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Eaton by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,309,000 after acquiring an additional 451,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,369,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,368,000 after acquiring an additional 414,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.73.

NYSE ETN opened at $127.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

