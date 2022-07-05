CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 310 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WM stock opened at $155.65 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $170.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

