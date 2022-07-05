James Investment Research Inc. Sells 621 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $210.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.91. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $199.56 and a 12 month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

