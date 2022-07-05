Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.80.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $486.37 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $492.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

