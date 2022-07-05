CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,758 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX stock opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.92.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

