Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $92.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.38. The stock has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

