Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 664 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $95.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.96. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.36.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

