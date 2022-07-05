Montecito Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGK. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,006.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $51.78 and a 52-week high of $70.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.52 and a 200-day moving average of $61.43.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.