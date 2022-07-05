JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $65.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $92.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.38.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

