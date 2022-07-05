Bristlecone Advisors LLC Purchases 207 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

PEP stock opened at $169.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.98. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.77 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The firm has a market cap of $234.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

