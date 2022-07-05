CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 215.8% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 15,072 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $207,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 677,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,528,000 after purchasing an additional 27,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $63.34 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $87.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.19.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.