Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 300 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Newmont by 2.4% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 8.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 21.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.7% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,825,280 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.46. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

