Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 2,200 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $187,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 80,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.32.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

