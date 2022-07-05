Exane Derivatives Acquires 7,394 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 939.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Newmont were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,817,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Newmont by 8.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 310,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,695,000 after purchasing an additional 24,195 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 32.6% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 12.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 64,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,825,280. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEM stock opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.46. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

