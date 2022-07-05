James Investment Research Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 652.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

In other news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEE stock opened at $92.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.90. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

Ameren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.