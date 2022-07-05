Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,090 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $517.40 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $492.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.73.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.