Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA opened at $681.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $706.60 billion, a PE ratio of 92.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.46 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $742.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $884.87.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $883.65.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.