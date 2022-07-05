James Investment Research Inc. Purchases 4,943 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 652.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.43.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AEE opened at $92.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.36. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $79.98 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Ameren’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

About Ameren (Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.