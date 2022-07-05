Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Raises Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of PM stock opened at $99.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.53. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.