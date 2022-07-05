Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 197 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117 over the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EL opened at $256.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.62 and its 200-day moving average is $283.04. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.60.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

