Sweet Financial Partners LLC Invests $237,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 40,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Southern by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 25,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Southern by 2.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 375,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Southern by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.22.

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,836 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,301 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $73.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.34. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.76 and a 1 year high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.