Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $10,884,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 580.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,377,000 after buying an additional 18,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

OTIS opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $66.97 and a one year high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.30.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

