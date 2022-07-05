Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $293,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank grew its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.53. The stock has a market cap of $154.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

