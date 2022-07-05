Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 35,717 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Applied Materials by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,165 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 22,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $86.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.67. The company has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.46 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.27.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

