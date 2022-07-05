Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $7.66 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,849 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up about 1.6% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,586,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4,789.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $97,649,000 after purchasing an additional 321,292 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1,779.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $58,319,000 after purchasing an additional 185,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $228.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.13 and its 200-day moving average is $262.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $219.31 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.89.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

