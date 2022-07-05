Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Purchases New Shares in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NULG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NULG stock opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.81. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.