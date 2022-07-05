FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $1.40 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,257 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,929 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 625.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,884,000 after acquiring an additional 950,008 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $363,035,000 after acquiring an additional 898,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,962,892,000 after acquiring an additional 561,955 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen stock opened at $245.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.66.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 24th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

