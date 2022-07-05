FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $2.64 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $299.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.46. The stock has a market cap of $102.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.15 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

