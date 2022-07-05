FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.57 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.