Wright Investors Service Inc. Boosts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 1.5% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

NYSE:BAC opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

