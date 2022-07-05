CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $204.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.50. The company has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.73.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

