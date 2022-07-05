McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,071 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after buying an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $753,794,000 after purchasing an additional 903,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $470,458,000 after purchasing an additional 876,075 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.68.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $252.96 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

