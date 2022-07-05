Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,065,083,000 after purchasing an additional 591,700 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,168,000 after purchasing an additional 898,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,740,000 after buying an additional 1,868,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,444,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,938,000 after buying an additional 299,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,268,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,043,000 after buying an additional 978,163 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA opened at $116.00 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $219.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.63. The stock has a market cap of $314.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.