CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Argus upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $204.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.50.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

