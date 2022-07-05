MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in MetLife by 18.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 15,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 52,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 467,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.0% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $63.68 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Citigroup began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

