180 Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 64,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 27,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $28.44 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

CSX Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.