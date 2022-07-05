ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.70.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total transaction of $456,922.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,613.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total transaction of $354,857.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,170 shares of company stock worth $5,324,386. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $484.36 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $463.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.