CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 330 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,853,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,993,000 after purchasing an additional 33,608 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Chubb by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,931,000 after purchasing an additional 389,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $581,220,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Chubb by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,075,000 after buying an additional 130,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total transaction of $13,454,700.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at $47,978,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.14.

Chubb stock opened at $197.92 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $157.19 and a one year high of $218.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

Chubb Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.